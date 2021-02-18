Another senior citizen added to COVID-19 death toll

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday recorded a 69-year-old female from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) as the latest COVID-19 fatality. In its update, the Ministry stated that the woman died on Tuesday while receiving treatment at a medical facility. Her death has since increased the COVID-19 death toll to 189.

The Ministry also revealed 51 new COVID-19 infections yesterday via its daily dashboard. The total number of cases has increased to 8,313.

The dashboard also shows that eight patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 17 in institutional quarantine, 42 in institutional isolation and 555 in home isolation. Additionally, a total of 7,519 persons have recovered to date.