Latest update February 18th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Another senior citizen added to COVID-19 death toll

Feb 18, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday recorded a 69-year-old female from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) as the latest COVID-19 fatality. In its update, the Ministry stated that the woman died on Tuesday while receiving treatment at a medical facility. Her death has since increased the COVID-19 death toll to 189.
The Ministry also revealed 51 new COVID-19 infections yesterday via its daily dashboard. The total number of cases has increased to 8,313.
The dashboard also shows that eight patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 17 in institutional quarantine, 42 in institutional isolation and 555 in home isolation. Additionally, a total of 7,519 persons have recovered to date.

 

Similar Articles

PETROLEUM 101 – 99.1FM

Sports

CG Insurance Regional Super50 C/Ships Unbeaten Red Force continues to be a potent force with victory over Hurricanes

CG Insurance Regional Super50 C/Ships Unbeaten Red Force continues to...

Feb 18, 2021

Kaieteur News – The Leewards Hurricanes, who beat Barbados and lost to Guyana Jaguars and the Windwards Volcanoes, lost their third game yesterday by nine wickets when unbeaten Trinidad &...
Read More
GFF begins “ground breaking” improvements for BB Eccles playfield, GFF HQ, Ann’s Grove and New Amsterdam

GFF begins “ground breaking” improvements for...

Feb 18, 2021

Sport Ministry upgrading four community grounds in Region Five

Sport Ministry upgrading four community grounds...

Feb 18, 2021

Sponsorship continues to pour in for Inaugural Speaker’s Cup

Sponsorship continues to pour in for Inaugural...

Feb 18, 2021

Linden’s Sports Plus Store recognises Region 10’s top Grade Six Assessment students

Linden’s Sports Plus Store recognises...

Feb 18, 2021

Inter Ministries Tapeball set for Sunday

Inter Ministries Tapeball set for Sunday

Feb 18, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]