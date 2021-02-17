Wife, hitman, jailed 68 years for killing Herstelling block maker

Kaieteur News – Some two weeks after they both pleaded guilty to the crime of manslaughter, Beverly Persaud and Oswald Junior Yaw, have been handed a combined 68-year jail term for the crime.

The sentence was imposed by Justice Navindra Singh, who ordered that they each serve 20 years before they become eligible for parole.

The duo appeared virtually before the Georgetown High Court yesterday; Persaud, was sentenced to 29 years in jail, while her co-accused Oswald Junior Yaw, called “Meow,” was sentenced to 39 years in jail, for the unlawful killing of Block Maker and father of four, Nathan Persaud, of Herstelling, East Bank Demerara.

In 2015, Beverly Persaud, who was married to the now deceased man, had hired Yaw and offered to pay him $1.7 M to murder her husband. Yaw, who was known to the couple and reportedly visited their home frequently, committed the act on September 10, 2015.

The woman and her hit man were both charged with murder, but pleaded guilty to the lesser count when they appeared at the High Court, last month. Their sentence was however deferred until yesterday to facilitate a probation report.

Following the presentation of the report, Attorney, Rachael Bakker who represented Yaw and her colleague, Ravindra Mohabir, who represented Persaud, pleaded with the Court for leniency.

In her plea of mitigation, Bakker told the court that Yaw expressed sincere and deep remorse for his actions. The attorney alleged that her client was preyed upon by Mrs. Persaud, a much older woman, who toyed with his emotions.

Mohabir on the other hand claimed that his client was the victim in the situation. He told the Court that Persaud’s husband had beaten her severely, which resulted in her suffering a miscarriage four months before the incident allegedly took place.

State Counsel, Tiffani Lyken, however, told the Court that the couple was separated since 2014, with Mr. Persaud moving out of the house due to divorce proceedings and dispute concerning the property.

The Prosecutor also read the Victim Impact Statement (VIS) of Nathan’s mother, Sylvie Persaud, to the Court. She noted that the grieving woman was torn over the cruel manner, which her son met his demise.

The elderly woman recalled that the last conversation she had with him, he mentioned death, he said, “to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.”

“My son was killed in one of the cruel ways you can think of,” the woman added in the statement.

When Persaud and Yaw were given an opportunity to address the Court, Yaw begged for mercy stating that he just wanted to go home.

Persaud on the other hand, asked the Judge to consider her circumstances and said she hopes “the soul of the deceased find eternal peace.”

Persaud had entered into an arrangement with Yaw to kill her husband for $1.7M, with the money being paid in installments.

According to reports, the man was found lying face down in the living room of his home, at Lot 66 Herstelling, East Bank Demerara. His body bore a stab wound to his chest and the back of his head was bashed in.

Police recovered a hammer, two knives and a piece of rock, all of which had bloodstains from the crime scene.

A post-mortem examination later revealed that he died from haemorrhage and shock due to multiple injuries. There was also evidence of multiple sharp and blunt force traumas to his head, neck, and upper back.