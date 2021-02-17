Latest update February 17th, 2021 12:59 AM

Trophy Stall onboard for ECC Speaker’s Cup

Feb 17, 2021 Sports

Ramesh Sunich of Trophy Stall presents the first place trophy to Manzoor Nadir.

Kaieteur News – Trophy Stall has supported the Everest Cricket Club Speaker’s International Softball Cup which is set for April 2 to 4 in Georgetown.
The entity’s CEO Ramesh Sunich has sponsored all the trophies for the tournament which will be hosted in partnership with the Honorable Speaker of the National Assembly, Manzoor Nadir.
Sunich said he is excited to be associated with the competition which is expected to be keenly contested. The club thanked Sunich for his input and informed that all covid guidelines will be observed.
The competition will be held in two categories, Masters over 45 and Legends over 50 with sixteen teams expected to participate, including six from overseas. Attractive cash prizes and trophies are up for grabs along with man of the match award for each preliminary game, final and player of the tournament.

