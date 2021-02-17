Speakers T20 Championship Expression of Interest by teams now open

Kaieteur News – The Speaker of the National Assembly in collaboration with the Guyana Cricket Board and the Everest Cricket Club has extended the opportunity for First Division Clubs in Guyana to express their interest in participating in a Nationwide T/20 Cricket Championship. The matches will be managed by the GCB and under T20 rules.

The tournament is proposed to comprise at least twenty four (24) teams, with priority to play in the championship being given to clubs on a first come first play basis. There will be four zones and clubs will draw for the zone.

Each first division club must be willing and able to pay the entrance fee and manage the logistics related to their involvement in the competition. Uniforms will be provided. The entrance fee and draft numbered fixtures with dates shall be pre-determined and communicated subsequent to the receipt of expression of interest from the indicated first division clubs. A club(s) that enter the competition and withdraws from the same shall forfeit their entrance fees. Clubs that fail to show for a match shall be fined a pre-determined fee and be investigated for match fixing by an assigned committee of the GCB.

First division clubs for this National T/20 Cricket Competition, shall be a club with generally considered domestic first division size ground and one (a club) that is currently playing or have recently played first division cricket within their Association/Committee or County and/or such team that may be considered as a CGI Franchise, County team or Association/Committee team which can validate the use of a home ground for the duration of the tournament.

Attractive Prizes are on offer:

MVP of the competition- GYD $1,000,000/ or a motor car (depending on sponsorship)

First Prize – GYD 1,000,000

Runner Up – GYD 500,000

Third place- $200,000

Fourth place -$100,000

All Expressions of Interest must be on the club’s letter head and addressed to Chairperson of Speakers T/20 Championship and sent by email to: [email protected]

The closing of Expression of Interest shall be 9:00 hours or 9 AM (Guyana time as calibrated by the admin computer time) on Monday 22 February 2021.

The Championship run from the middle of March with finals scheduled for May 5.