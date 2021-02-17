Satishwar Persaud supports ECC Speaker’s Cup

Latest update February 17th, 2021 12:59 AM
Feb 17, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – Popular Realty Broker, Satishwar Persaud of Canada provided financial support for The Everest Cricket Club’s inaugural Speaker’s Cup International Softball Cricket Tournament.
The tournament will be played from April 2 to April 4, 2021, Easter Weekend at venues in and around Georgetown. The cash of $30,000 will be used as prizes for a fundraising raffle organized by the Everest Masters Cricket team and to be drawn on the final day of the grand tournament. Proceeds from the raffle will be invested on the clubs youth programme.
The tournament will be hosted by the Everest Masters Cricket Team in partnership with the Honorable Speaker of the National Assembly, Manzoor Nadir. It will be held in two categories, Masters Over 45 and Legends Over 50 with sixteen teams expected to participate, including six from overseas. Attractive cash prizes and trophies are up for grabs along with man of the match award for each preliminary game, final and player of the tournament.
Persaud, under his business name Adana Homes, said that he is pleased to be part of this tournament and wished for a long and fruitful relationship with the Club. He added that he is very happy to be given the opportunity to be part of this event and answered the call without hesitation.
The Everest Cricket Club takes this opportunity to thank the sponsor and also look forward to a long and fruitful relationship in the interest of sports. Persaud joins Ravi Etwaroo of Cricket Zone, USA to provide prizes for the raffle. The club welcomes any support for the raffle or the event in general.
All covid regulations will be in place. The finals will be played at the picturesque Everest Cricket Ground. A Bar B Que and lime will also be held as a fundraiser for the club.
