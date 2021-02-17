Panko Steel and Stag beer latest to support Drag C/Ship

Kaieteur News – Two new companies have jumped on to support the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) Drag race Championship that gets underway on Sunday February 28th at the newly refurbished drag strip at the South Dakota Circuit, Timehri.

Head of the organising body, Rameez Mohamed, has maintained that, “STAG and by extension Ansa McAl has always been a good supporter of motorsport in the past, both circuit and drag racing events and to welcome them back so soon speaks to the quality of events that we [GMR&SC] hold.”

He further disclosed that, “Panko steel has been a company that has offered us support without hesitation and we obviously want to thank them for that. I don’t think we’ve ever been denied assistance from them for events.”

The GMR&SC boss also pointed out that plans are well advanced in planning the event which is likely to be live-streamed via the club’s Facebook page.

He noted that, “We are in talks to have the event live-streamed. We understand that the sport, especially drag racing has developed a lot of fans over the last few years and we want to keep that fan base safe.”

“As it is, persons have been asking about tickets and accommodation for spectators and we aren’t looking at that; hence the plan to have the event live streamed. We are cognisant that COVID-19 is real and we need to do what we can.”

For competitors on the other hand, we will have mandatory temperature checks for all persons entering the venue as well as mandatory sanitisation areas for all drivers/riders.”

The GMR&SC boss also reminded that persons should be registered early with cars being charged $5,000 per entry and bikes being free.

He also confirmed that testing will be available on Friday (February 26) and Saturday (February 27) with pre-qualification available on the latter date.

Further, persons who do not get to qualify on Saturday will have a chance to do so on Sunday morning (February 28) before the Knockout segment gets going at Noon.

Other sponsors include Mohamed’s Enterprise, Secure Innovations & Concepts Inc., Prem’s Electrical, KFC Guyana, E-Networks, Motor Trend Service Center, Wind Jammer International Hotel, Cyril’s Taxi, A&R Jiwanram Printery, B.M. Soat Auto Sales, Trans Pacific Auto Sale, Unicom United Commodities, MMD Hollow Blocks & Pavers, KGM Security, Ready Mix Concrete, Mac Batteries, Mannol, Homeline Furnishing, Imran Auto Works, Associated Construction Services and West Coast Customs Washbay.