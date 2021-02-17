Ogle property values gan freefall

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – A lot of people getting worried. Dem troubled after dem read how de Vee Pee suggest dat dem oil companies rent property.

Deh had some people, when dem hear dat Exxon going and build dem headquarters in Ogle, dem start call high prices fuh pasture land. Some of dem old house in Ogle suddenly fetching price more dan dem mansion in Prado Ville 2.

De Hap+New+Hay-Eff-See bin even share out nuff land nearby. Some people get ownership of de land even before dem pay off fully fuh it. Nuff ah dem give back de transport and seh dem gan wait on de new government. Dem too bin hoping dat de area woulda become a high-end property area.

But now if Exxon decide fuh rent instead of build headquarters, it means dat nuff people dreams gan get shattered. Ogle property values gan go into freefall.

De Attorney General writing plenty letter these days. He telling a lot of people to nah bother with some of dem property wah dem get cheap from de Coal-a-Shun. Dem boys glad he doing dis but not fuh de reason he wants.

Dem boys seh jus as how he calling for all of dem people who he seh get land illegally or below value fuh give it up, he should do de same fuh dem get de oil blocks. After all one man seh he nah know wah he sign and de sidekick seh how he nah know de people wah bin get de oil blocks.

Now dat is reason for the AG fuh reclaim de oil blocks.

Talk half and wait fuh see wah gan happen!