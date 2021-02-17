Jagdeo commits to making oil production statements available to the media

Kaieteur News – Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, on Monday, February 8, committed to reporters during a press conference at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre that the administration would make monthly oil production statements available to the press.

“So there is a daily report from ExxonMobil – the producers – to the Ministry,” he said, “and I think it’s shared with the EPA… I don’t see anything secret about this. It’s no big deal. It’s just that maybe they have not done this.”

He said that the monthly production can basically be inferred from reports on Guyana’s share and how often it received them, then added “But I don’t see any secret with this going out.”

The Vice President encouraged the media to request the statements. He even shared a sample of a production statement with the press.

“I’m gonna talk to them to ensure that you get it, the monthly statements,” he said, “because this is not secret information.”

Kaieteur News, had reported in January that Attorney-at-Law, Christopher Ram, pointed to the need for regular production reports from government on ExxonMobil’s Stabroek Block production. The former administration, A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC), had started publishing monthly basic production figures, as well as petroleum revenues deposited into the Natural Resource Fund (NRF).

Following the Vice President’s commitment, requests were made to the Ministry of Natural Resources for production statements leading back to the beginning of oil production. Kaieteur News understands that permission must be secured before the information is released by the Ministry.