Harmon signals he won’t advocate against flaring because AFC, Dr. Adams have said enough

Feb 17, 2021

Twenty days since Exxon increased flaring…

Leader of the Opposition, Joseph Harmon

Kaieteur News – Leader of the Opposition, Joseph , has signaled that he will not advocate against ExxonMobil’s increased flaring at their Liza Destiny operations, as he said that the Alliance For Change (AFC) and former Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Dr. Vincent Adams have said enough.
During his first press briefing for 2021, Harmon was asked by Kaieteur News when the public could expect a statement from him addressing the flaring, since it had been 20 days since Exxon had announced the same.
In response, Harmon said to Kaieteur News, “We have made public statements on flaring. We have had Dr. Adams also making statements which we endorsed about flaring.”
However, checks by Kaieteur News would prove Harmon’s statements inaccurate, since this publication had not seen or heard any statements from him or the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) condemning Exxon’s increased flaring. In fact, the only political agencies condemning the flaring were the government and the AFC – the other party forming the coalition.
Harmon even went on to say, “We have said basically, flaring by Exxon represents a breach of their contract.”
These words are also proven to be inaccurate since the Environmental Permit granted to Exxon by the EPA does not explicitly ban flaring, except in the case of commissioning of the gas system equipment, during maintenance and during emergencies.
Notwithstanding, the Opposition Leader argued, “While we believe the investment by Exxon is important to us all and we welcome it, we believe the environmental standards, which put our nation and the health of our nation and our environment at risk has to take priority.”
