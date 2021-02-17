Harmon closes door to commitment on oil press conference

Kaieteur News – Four months later, Opposition Leader, Joseph Harmon, has closed the doors on the oil and gas specific press conference he promised to address the suspicious awards of the Kaieteur and Canje Oil Blocks, among other pressing sector related issues.

Kaieteur News yesterday inquired of Harmon during a press briefing, whether he would follow-through on his promise. But according to the OL, the question was a “recurring decimal.”

“I think this is what you call a recurring decimal. I have addressed this issue to Kaieteur News on more than one occasion. In fact before, on December 31, I indicated that Former Minister David Patterson will go on the Kaieteur Radio and explain what the position is. He did so and I think he did an excellent job of explaining what our position is. And that continues to be our position,” he answered.

However, it should be noted to the reader that the forum on which Patterson attended was a discussion specific to gas and did not touch matters pertinent to the giveaway of the Kaieteur and Canje Blocks.

Furthermore, it should be noted as well that while Harmon dismissed the idea of the press conference, he had on other occasions stated that he was “putting together his team” for the same.

It was back on October 2, that Harmon told Kaieteur News reporters that he would host a press conference specifically dedicated to answer questions related to the sector. This was after weeks of articles being produced on the suspicious awards of the two assets signed away by the Donald Ramotar administration.

“We will have a specific press conference on oil and gas,” he had said, “and at that time, the question will be answered once it is posed.”

Then at another press conference on October 20, Harmon stated that he was relying on information from Kaieteur News to take action on the Kaieteur/Canje Oil Blocks giveaway. He made other promises to hold the press conference, but they all remain unfulfilled.