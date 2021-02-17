GCOPD expresses satisfaction to Govt. for highlighting needs of the disability community in Budget

Kaietuer News – The Guyana Council of Organizations for Persons with Disabilities (GCOPD) has expressed its satisfaction towards the government for highlighting the needs of persons with disabilities (PWD) in the 2021 national budget.

In a release issued by GCOPD yesterday, the Council stated that it recognizes the inclusion of a specific category in the Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh’s budget presentation, in which measures for the PWD community were highlighted.

In this regard, the Council is optimistic that the measures highlighted would significantly improve the lives of PWDs across the country.

GCOPD states that, “We are pleased that our persistent advocacy has resulted in positive outcomes and that aspects of our ‘GCOPD Disability Manifesto’ are being fulfilled. We also note that productive meetings with the current Minister have led to the placement of Disability on the agenda for their respective Ministries.”

As of the recent announcement of Budget 2021, GCOPD wishes to highlight the increase in budgetary allocation to the Department of Disability and Rehabilitation Service, for the fulfillment of the contents of the Guyana PWD Act.

GCOPD also highlights the $120 million allocated, as a special disability fund, and $30 million that was allocated for the establishment of a training center in Mahaica for PWDs.

In addition to that, there was an increase of the monthly “Public Assistance” grant, which was increased from $9,000 to $12,000. Resulting from this, approximately 7,000 PWDs are now beneficiaries of this grant.

Further, GCOPD recognizes that budgetary allocations were made to address vocational skills training for PWDs through the Ministry of Labour Board of Industrial Training (BIT) and allocations to the Ministry of Education to address Special Education Needs (SEN) within the public education system. It is pleased that the government has pledged to review the Guyana PWD Act to ensure the articles are relevant and in sync with the current needs of the disability community.

In conclusion, GCOPD looked forward to a productive and continued partnership with the government, as it works to promote and fulfill the rights of PWDs in Guyana.