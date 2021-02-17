Four Mazaruni prisoners cut their way out to freedom

Kaieteur News – A manhunt has been launched to locate four high profile convicts that yesterday morning escaped from the Mazaruni Prison, Region Seven, by cutting the bars of their cell.

The escaped prisoners have been identified as Imram Ramsaywack, 25, of 7 Adelphi Village, East Coast Demerara; Kenrick Lyte, 44, of Grant Good Intent, Lower Pomeroon River; Samuel Gouveia, 36, of 13 Goedverwagting, East Coast Demerara; and Rayon Jones, 28, 121 Timehri, East Bank Demerara.

According to a release from the Guyana Prison Service (GPS), around 07:15 hrs., during the unlocking of the Brick Prison (Solitary Division), the ranks on duty discovered the padlock to the entrance gate was tampered with. Further checks were made, and it revealed that two bars within the cell were cut.

The matter was then reported to the Officer-in-Charge of Mazaruni Prison, Senior Superintendent (ag) Kofi David. David then ordered a roll call and upon conclusion, the four convicted prisoners who were housed in the Brick Prison were unaccounted for.

The release stated that the Emergency Action Plan in relation to the escaping of inmates was activated and the Director of Prisons (ag), Nicklon Elliott, was informed of the incident and he in turn informed the Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, and the Joint Services Head.

As a result of the incident, a Joint Patrol was launched to the outer perimeter of the prison and the ranks have been conducting water, air and land patrol to recapture the four convicts.

Although Guyana has not carried out any execution since 1997, two of the escapees were sentenced to death. Those two escapes are Ramsaywack and Lyte, while Gouveia and Jones pleaded to the lesser count and were jailed for manslaughter.

RAMSAYWACK

Ramsaywack was sentenced to death on December 18, 2019, after he was found guilty for the March 2015 murder of US-based citizen and boutique owner, Samantha Benjamin.

It was reported that Benjamin was killed in a house at Middle Walk, Buxton, on March 25, 2015, and her body was dismembered and subsequently dumped into the Atlantic Ocean, along the same village.

The following morning her torso was discovered clad in a blue bra and pink skirt, the head, arms and legs removed. It was reported that upon examining the body, there were chop wounds on the abdomen. The police later retrieved her head and missing limbs from the ocean.

LYTE

On March 28, 2019, Lyte was sentenced to death after he was found guilty of the murder of 72-year old, Osmond Fiedtkou. Kaieteur News had reported that the incident took place at Groete Creek, Essequibo River, between July 9 and 13, 2014.

It was reported that Lyte owed Fiedtkou money and was not repaying same. On July 9, 2014, the men were alone in a boat, when an argument ensued between them over the owed money.

The argument led to Lyte shooting Fiedtkou to the chest with a shotgun, which was in the boat. He then threw away the gun and sank the boat in an attempt to cover up his crime.

GOUVEIA

Gouveia was admitted to the Mazaruni Prison on March 11, 2020, after he was jailed for the 2015 killing of gold miner, Santee Solomon.

It was reported that on November 23, 2015, at Puruni Landing, near the Cuyuni River, Solomon was attacked and stabbed multiple times about his body. Gouveia was first charged for the capitol offence of murder but later pleaded guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter.

JONES

In 2018, Jones was sentenced to a total of 28 years imprisonment, after he pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge.

Jones was initially charged with the murder of 24-year-old mechanic, Purand Baljit, who was killed on June 9, 2016, during a robbery at his Madewini, Timehri, home. On the night of June 9, 2016, Jones broke into the dwelling house of Baljit, via a window, which was left opened. He stole items, and Baljit who was sleeping was awakened by the movement in his house and confronted Jones, who stabbed him 10 times with a knife.

In the release the GPS noted that aiding and abetting of escapees is a criminal offence and anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the four escapees is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 455-2238, 455-2222, 455-2241, 226-4585, 225-2700, 225-3650, 226-1326, 911 or the nearest police station. All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.