Demerara Cricket Board holds trial games

Kaieteur News – Demerara Cricket Board held the first of two trail matches yesterday at LBI ground. A total 17 players turned out for the trail where West Indies selectee Kaysia Schultz dominated with the ball. The left arm spinner grabbed 4 for 15 and kept the batters’ on their toes for most of the day. Nevertheless, former National cricketer Kavita Yadram marked her return with a top score of 34 not out and shared in an instrumental half century partnership with West Indies selectee Cherry Ann Fraser who made 30 and took two wickets.

Other notable performances came from Haseena Mohamed with 18 runs and two wickets, Mandy Mangru 16 runs and two wickets, Heema Singh 12 runs and Latoya Smith 10.

The session was supervised by Coach Ryan Hercules who outlined targets for the ladies in 15 overs period. The first session saw the ladies reaching 71 for 5, while going on to close at 147 for 6 from 30 overs.

The next trail is set for today from 9:30 hours again at LBI ground.