Cottoy, Fletcher slam half centuries as Volcanoes beat Scorpions by 92 runs

Kaieteur News – Keron Cottoy and Andre Fletcher struck half centuries as Windward Islands Volcanoes defeated Jamaica Scorpions by 92 runs when the CWI CG Insurance Regional Super 50 Cup continued yesterday at Coolidge Cricket ground in Antigua.

Windward Islands Volcanoes opted to bat and suffered an early setback when opener Desron Maloney was bowled by Jeavor Royal for three with the score on seven, however Fletcher and Sunil Ambris repaired the early damage with a second wicket stand of 80. Fletcher slammed four fours and three sixes before he was removed by Fabian Allen for 60 off 51 balls, while Ambris was taken off Allen for 28 with the score on 99.

Kevin Stoute and Emmanuel Stewart put on 51 for the fourth wicket before Stewart was run out for 19 before Rovman Powell uprooted the stumps of Stoute for 45 which came off 65 balls and contained four fours and one six. Cottoy provided much impetus to the innings as he added 62 for the sixth wicket with Roland Cato. Cottoy struck four fours and a similar number of sixes in a top score of 64 of 47 balls before he was caught of Powell while Cato made 23 as Windward Islands Volcanoes posted 260-8. Powell claimed 3-47 while Allen had 2-35.

Jamaica Scorpions were put on the back foot early on as Brandon King nicked a delivery to wicket-keeper Stewart off Preston Mc Sween to depart for four. Paul Palmer was bowled by Obed Mc Koy for 12 to leave the score at 39-2.

Without addition to the score, opener Aldane Thomas was caught at the wicket off left arm spinner Larry Edward for 15, while Powell followed shortly after, caught off Edward for two as Jamaica Scorpions were reduced to 47-4. Edward sent back Javelle Glenn for five as wickets continued to fall at regular intervals, however Andre Mc Carthy and Allen steadied the chase somewhat with a sixth wicket of 69. Allen hit two fours and three sixes before he was caught and bowled by Cottoy for 39 off 43 balls. Carthy timed the ball well and stroked six fours and one six before he was caught by Ambris at mid-wicket off a full toss from Ryan John for 55 which came off 55 balls.

The rest of the batting didn’t offer much resistance with Derval Green being the last batsman to be dismissed for 12 as the Jamaica Scorpions were bowled out for 168 in 36.4 overs. Edward picked up 3-6, Fletcher 2-3 and John 2-33.