Cop accused of raping sleeping woman

Kaieteur News – A member of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) is under close arrest, after a report was made that he allegedly raped a woman, who was reportedly intoxicated and asleep.

According to a police report, the incident occurred around 00:30 hrs. on Monday last, at Kumaka, Moruca, in the North West District (NWD).

The report stated that on Sunday last, around 16:00 hrs., the woman was consuming alcohol with some friends at a shop situated at Kumaka Water Front, when the accused joined in the drinking.

The report further stated that around 22:00 hrs., the woman, her friends and the accused went to another location and continued imbibing.

The woman told the police that on February 15, 2021 about 00:10 hrs., she became intoxicated and her female friend and the accused carried her home.

The woman further stated that her friend left her in the company of the accused and around 00:30 hrs. while being in a semi-conscious state, she realized she was on her verandah lying on her back with the lower part of her body naked and the naked police officer allegedly having sex with her.

The report stated that the woman pushed him off and raised an alarm, which alerted the household, and the accused then left the premises. The matter was later reported to the police and the accused has been placed under close arrest and an investigation was launched.

