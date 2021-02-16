We want to be de boss not de worker!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys nah understand why de Vee Pee keep harping about de total deposits in de banking system and how it cannot match de US$20B wah dem oil companies seh dem spending fuh drill and pump oil.

De Vee Pee like he nah understand something call foreign direct investment. It nah gat nuttin to do with how much cash deh in de local banking system. Dem investors does be bringing in dem money. Dat is why dem call it foreign direct investment.

So what de Vee Pee trying fuh say is because we nah gat money, we should turn over and leh dem oil company violate we.

We didn’t have de money fuh build de hydroelectric plant. Does dat mean dat we should sign an agreement not in we favour?

Dem boys bin travel to a lot of dem oil-rich countries. And dem see life over deh. Dem people in countries like Qatar nah gat fuh wuk. Dem getting nuff thing free. Dem getting cheque in de mail every month. Dem getting free health. Dem only gat fuh wuk if dem want fuh wuk or want to run some business. And dem does hire people from all over de world fuh do dem wuk. But dem is de boss.

So why de Vee Pee talking about we getting jobs as part of local content. We should be owning dem companies wah supplying goods and services to dem oil company. Nat looking fuh try to get a few low-level jobs.

Dem boys bin about Guyana too. Dem see road building and dem see plenty foreigners. Dem see hotel building and dem see plenty foreigners. Dem see airport building and dem see plenty foreigners. Dem go private hospital and dem see plenty foreigners. Dem walk down Regent Street and dem seeing plenty foreigners. Dem go in de interior and dem see plenty foreigners. Dat is wah yuh call foreign content.

Talk half and wait fuh mo foreigners!