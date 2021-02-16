US CDC lists Guyana as ‘high risk’ for COVID-19 transmission

By Sueann Wickham

Kaieteur News – Guyana has been listed among the countries with Level Four COVID-19 transmission by the United States’ Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In layman’s terms, this means that Guyana is a very high-risk country for transmission.

Guyana was listed as a Level Four: High-Risk country on the CDC’s travel advisory dated February 2, 2021.

Among the other levels noted by the CDC are: High Transmission – Level Three; Moderate Transmission – Level Two; Low Transmission – Level 1 and Level Unknown.

Given its high-risk status, the CDC has advised persons against travelling to Guyana, stating that

“Travellers should avoid all travel to Guyana.”

According to the Centre, travel increases a person’s chances of getting and spreading COVID-19 thus the ‘no travel’ recommendation to this South American territory.

It has noted, however, that if it is mandatory to travel to Guyana, persons should obtain a viral test one to three days before their scheduled trip. For those who must travel, the CDC urges that they, “Do NOT travel if you were exposed to COVID-19, you are sick, or you test positive for COVID-19. Learn when it is safe for you to travel. Don’t travel with someone who is sick,” the CDC warned.

The CDC has also advised that all travellers follow all entry requirements for the destination and provide any required or requested health information to the authorities. It went on to reiterate the importance of adherence to airplane protocols such as “wearing a mask, avoiding crowds and staying at least six feet from people who are not travelling with you, often use of hand sanitizers, practising hand washing and keep a steady watch for symptoms.”

The CDC also noted that before travelling back to the US, persons coming from Guyana should get a viral test no more than three days before the flight departs, bearing a negative result. Persons are also required to keep a copy of their test results during travel in case it is asked for. “After you travel, get tested three – five days after travel AND stay home to self-quarantine for seven days after travel. If you don’t get tested, it’s safest to stay home to self-quarantine for 10 days,” the CDC further stated.

Notably, Guyana would have adopted strict measures for incoming passengers. Persons coming into the country are required to take a second Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test in Guyana, if their first test has exceeded 72 hours.

Incoming passengers are usually required to take a PCR test in their country of origin (the country they are currently in) at least seven days leading up to their flight.

When boarding a flight, these persons are required to show their PCR test results and if it would have exceeded a week, they will not be allowed to board that flight.

Additionally, persons who would have produced their PCR test results that do not exceed 72 hours will not be required to take another test when they arrive in Guyana.

Guyana up to yesterday had recorded more than 8,000 cases with 187 fatalities.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, had earlier made it clear that a surge in cases was likely following mass social engagements and persons not adhering to the mandated COVID-19 regulations.