Teen hospitalized after ATV topples in Arakaka trail

Kaieteur News – A 19-year-old shopkeeper of Arakaka Compound, North West District, had to be air dashed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), due to the injuries he sustained after the All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) he was on toppled on the Arakaka Access Road.

The teen was riding an ATV, property of Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), sometime around 09:20 hrs. on Sunday, when the accident occurred.

The young man was riding the ATV east along the access road, reportedly at a fast rate, when the he lost control, causing the vehicle to topple several times before it came to a stop. As a result, the 19-year-old ended up falling on to the roadway. He sustained injuries about his body. Some persons from the area who witnessed the accident rushed to the teen’s aid and took him to the Pakera District Hospital, where he was examined by a doctor. Due to head injuries he received from the accident, the doctor later referred him to the GPHC, where is currently receiving medical treatment. An investigation has since been launched.