Prosecution closes case for men accused of attempting to rob Republic Bank

Latest update February 16th, 2021 12:59 AM
Feb 16, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Five years after the incident, the trial for the four men who are accused of attempting to rob Republic Bank, is finally coming to an end.
The four men implicated in the botched robbery are: former Police Constable, Anfernee Blackman, 21, of 65 Laing Avenue, West Ruimveldt, Georgetown; former Republic Bank employee, Shawn Grimmond, of 137 Pike Street, Kitty, Georgetown; Rural Constable, Gladston George, 24, of 55 Princes Street, Lodge, Georgetown and Keron Saunders, 24, of 59 Burnham Boulevard, Mocha, East Bank Demerara.
The trial for the matter is being conducted in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Senior Magistrate, Leron Daly.
At the continuation of the matter, the prosecution closed its case and the matter was adjourned to February 25, 2021, for the defense attorneys to file their no-case submissions.
On the men’s first court appearance, they denied the charge which stated that on July 4, 2016, while being armed with guns, they attempted to rob Republic Bank’s Water Street, Georgetown branch. During October 2017, Senior Magistrate Daly, placed the four accused on $500,000 bail each.
The botched robbery attempt on the financial institution had left 25-year-old Agronomist, Elton Wray, dead. Wray, the best friend of Jamal Haynes, a former Republic Bank employee, was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire between his alleged accomplices, police, and guards attached to the Professional Guard Service (PGS).
On Haynes’ first court appearance, he admitted to the charge and was sentenced to a total of 10 years on charges of attempted robbery under-arms; illegal firearm and ammunition possession and unlawful restraining.
According to reports, on the day in question, at around 07:30 hrs., a report was made to the police of a robbery in progress at the bank. The ranks responded promptly. When they arrived at the scene, the alleged perpetrators discharged several rounds in their direction.
Kaieteur News had reported that Haynes had begun running through the arcade but was later apprehended by police during an exchange of gunfire. He was found hiding in a stall in the arcade.
The facts of the charge revealed that the illegal gun and ammunition were found lying on the ground next to him.
Saunders, a cousin of Wray, was apprehended by police after he was observed acting in a suspicious manner. Haynes and Saunders implicated the others in the robbery attempt on the financial institution.
