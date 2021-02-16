Police investigate sudden death of toddler

Latest update February 16th, 2021 12:59 AM
Feb 16, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a toddler in Mabaruma, Region One.
The child was pronounced dead around 00:00hrs Sunday by doctors at the Mabaruma Regional Hospital.
According to information received by police from the toddler’s mother, Nicola Campbelle, he began suffering from a high fever on February 9 at their home located in Barima, Kariabo (a village located some miles away from central Mabaruma).
His condition, however, grew worse Saturday evening. She told police that around 23:00hrs that evening, she noticed that the child was lying motionless and decided to rush him to the Kariabo Health Centre but was referred to the Mabaruma Hospital.
When she arrived there, the toddler was pronounced dead.
