GDF ranks under investigation for rape of girl, 15

Kaieteur News – Five ranks from the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) have been accused of raping a 15-year-old girl at a location in Mabaruma, North West District (NWD), Region One.

According to sources, the alleged rape took place sometime between February 5 and 6.

The GDF, in a statement sent out on Monday, confirmed the allegations, and informed that its ranks are currently under police investigation. That statement also detailed that the soldiers were stationed in the area and have been cooperating with investigators.

Kaieteur News has learnt that the ranks might have drugged and gang-raped the teen. This newspaper was told too that during the evening hours of February 5, the teen in company of her friends at a party which was being held at a club in the area. The teen reportedly knew one of the ranks and had felt comfortable imbibing alcohol with him and his colleagues.

Based on investigations conducted so far, Kaieteur News was told that, during the evening in question, the teen was seen leaving the club in the company of the rank who she was acquainted with and two others.

Sources told this newspaper that the girl was unable to recall what happened after leaving the club. However, the following day, she awoke in pain and confided in a relative who took her to the hospital.

Kaieteur News was informed as well that a report was then lodged with the relevant authorities.

The Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA) has also been informed of the incident and a case officer is working along with the teen. Kaieteur News has been informed too that a forensic interview has already been conducted with the victim and a report is underway to assist the ongoing investigations.

Officially updating the media yesterday on the progress of the case, the GDF stated that the ranks in question have since been removed from the area and have been convened to a Board of Inquiry. According to the GDF, this was done due to the seriousness of the matter.

The GDF pointed out too that the conduct and professionalism of its ranks are premiere factors in its mission accomplishment. For this reason, the GDF said that it will spare no measure to ensure that its ranks uphold its values and standards in order to maintain the confidence of the communities which they (ranks) have sworn to serve and defend.