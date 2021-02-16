Drifting boat with bodies found offshore Guyana

Latest update February 16th, 2021 12:59 AM
Feb 16, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A boat, with decomposing bodies was found drifting off shore Guyana in the Atlantic Ocean.
According to information Kaieteur News received yesterday, a supply vessel made the discovery. Sources have since revealed that the vessel, which made the discovery, is associated with oil major ExxonMobil, which is operating in the area.
Photographs of the drifting boat were taken by the crew members of the supply vessel and forwarded, along with key details of the boat’s location, to the relevant authorities.
This newspaper has been reliably informed that ranks from the Guyana Defence Force’s (GDF) Coast Guard have been dispatched to the area. Those ranks, this publication has learnt, will be towing the boat to a port in Georgetown.
Police sources said that detectives from the Major Crime Unit (MCU) are on standby, awaiting its arrival to commence the necessary investigations.
