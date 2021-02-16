Body of miner found in mining pit area

Latest update February 16th, 2021 12:59 AM
Feb 16, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The body of a young miner was yesterday discovered near a mining pit area, in Puruni, Region Seven.
He has been identified as Manley Jacob of Sand Creek Village, South Rupununi, Region Nine.
Police Commander of the division, Dion Moore, confirmed the development and told Kaieteur News that based on investigation so far, it appears as though, he might have drowned.
Nevertheless, up to press time, investigations were still ongoing and an official police report is expected to be released later.
