Trio arrested for assaulting welder -victim hospitalised

Feb 15, 2021 News

Kaieteur News- Three men are presently in police custody for assaulting a 37-year-old welder of Lot 112 New Market Street, Rose Hall Town, Corentyne, Berbice.

Presently hospitalized in a stable but serious condition is Navin Rahgoo called “Bello”. The trio has been identified as known characters (names provided).

According to Rahgoo, he was imbibing and engaged in Superbet games at the Sham Liquor/Beer Garden and Game Shop located at Tain Settlement Corentyne, Berbice, when he and one of the accused had a misunderstanding.

The argument spurred the second accused to interject and a scuffle ensued. The first accused then reportedly grabbed a pool table stick and dealt Rahgoo a lash to the head causing it to burst open. The second accused then jumped in and dealt Rahgoo several cuffs and kicks about his body.

He was picked up by relatives and taken to the Port Mourant Public Hospital where he was seen examined, treated and admitted as a patient under observation by a Doctor on duty at the said Hospital.

Rahgoo’s condition is listed as stable but serious.

The two accused and a third who was with them were arrested and placed in custody at the Rose Hall Town Police Outpost for the offence.

