Republic 10/10 Softball Cup Set For Canje

Kaieteur News – After almost one year, due to COVID-19, softball players in Canje will have the opportunity to get back into the cricket field in playing competitive cricket and showcase their talents in the game.

WeCare Community Services has teamed up with the Grill Master Softball team in holding its 1st Republic 10/10 Softball Cricket Competition, which is set for Tuesday 23rd February from 09:00hrs at the Canje Welfare Ground.

According to the organisers, the one-day softball competition will be played on a one game knock out basis and will feature a limited number of teams, while STRICT COVID-19 measures will be in place.

The competition will see cash and trophies being awarded to the winner, runner-up, man of series, best bowler and batsman in an innings, man of the final and most sixes hit in the final.

Already on board for the competition are Modern Optical Service, GAICO Construction, Kay’s Pharmacy and Medical Services, Chateram Ramdihal Chartered Accountants, Professional Services Firm, and Grill Master Catering Service.

The organisers are asking interested teams to contact Mr. Roy Jafarally on 654-8187 for registration. Registration for teams closes on Friday 19th February 2020 at 4pm. The selection of teams will be done on a first come basis.