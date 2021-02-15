Mr. Kwayana, show some respect for your age. Please!

Kaieteur News- I have heard the saying in my home when I was growing up and it still reverberates. When an aging person does something bad, you would say – “doesn’t he have respect for his age?” Eusi Kwayana is 97.

Mr. Kwayana has become such an overbearing hypocrite that young scholars need to highlight his tattered legacy that ignominiously lies in the face of Guyanese history. He seems to have no shame whatsoever. In the five years of APNU+AFC’s corrupt rule, he published perhaps one letter. It was on the closed sugar industry.

Since the election rigging began in March 2020, Kwayana has published about 10 letters. So in five years, one only, but 10 in 11 months. There are two dimensions to these letters. One is his explanation that he cannot pronounce on election rigging because he doesn’t have the facts. The second is critical of the new government which includes a call for it to give space to the opposition in the state media.

Now Kwayana is at it again and his sickening double standards are shining brightly and graphically. He is enquiring as to why the charges against Ashni Singh and Winston Brassington were discontinued. Here in that letter (SN, Thursday, Feb. 11) are the words of this biased man, “It is my duty to be informed and keep up with developments at home.”

This is the same gentleman who on more than four occasions wrote that he cannot pronounce on the election tampering because he does not have the facts. He does not have the facts in an age where a smart phone can be used to show you the facts across oceans of one person hitting another. So how does Kwayana know that the charges were dropped?

Here is Kwayana again in the same letter, “I see myself as one of the contributors to whatever has developed in present day Guyana, whether good or bad, and I am not about to seek a hiding place and behave as though my activity had nothing to do with it.” But for five months Kwayana hid from the realities in Guyana finding refuge in silly words that include the following expression, “I for one consider it unhelpful to prattle about facts I do not have.” (KN April 26, 2020)

The truth is he did want to have the facts. He refused to acknowledge them. Here’s a question – if he did not have the facts about the election rigging then where did he get the fact that the opposition is not been given space in the state media? Another question – how did he know it is a fact that the SOCU has dropped the charges against Singh and Brassington?

Let us prove to whoever takes an interest in Guyanese society and who admire Kwayana, what a hypocrite he has become. Here are the words of Kwayana on Claudette Singh – “I cannot pretend to be unaffected by the statement of Singh that she intends to deliver a valid election…I have often wondered whether those who appealed to her public spiritedness have taken the necessary steps to support her stated aspirations.” (KN, April 26, 2020)

So what about the aspirations of the editors of the state media? Does Kwayana accept their word that they intend to be fair and unbiased? What about SOCU? Why does Kwayana wants to know why the charges were dropped? If Kwayana could accept the professionalism of Claudette Singh, then, why not that of SOCU?

Here are more quotes from Kwayana that show how badly his slip is showing and has been showing since March 4, 2020 when he did not know what Claudette Singh, Clairmont Mingo and Keith Lowenfield were doing. In disparaging my condemnation of Claudette Singh, he writes, “having condemn the chairperson (Singh) out of hand…he (Kissoon) is the one making the accusation…as the lawyer says, ‘he or she who asserts must prove.’” (KN, May 14, 2020) Did Kwayana prove that the state media locks out the opposition?

Here is Kwayana once again and here he stands exposed. I will ask readers to re-read this quote because it calls into question everything he wrote from the 1950s right up to 2021. For five months there were ugly, clumsy, twisted, sickening attempts to deny hundreds of thousands of people their right to vote. When asked to comment on this journey of nightmares he responded, “The impressions I am getting are not founded on facts that pass my own test.” Well, Eusi Kwayana, your test is flawed and always has been flawed and you only considered facts the past 60 years that suit your purposes. Thanks for exposing yourself to our new generation in Guyana.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)