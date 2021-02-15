Leh de blow-blow blow

Kaieteur News- De Vee Pee seh how dem pressing dem oil company like never before. He right! De Pee Pee Pee pressing Exxon with a powder puff.

De Vee Pee living in own world. Dem boys seh he had a chance not fuh press Exxon but to pressure dem to increase de royalties to 10 percent. Dem had to come to he fuh de approval for de Payara Field Development Plan. But instead of using de application fuh renegotiate better terms, de government approve de plan without any significant gain to de country. It was a squandered opportunity.

Dem nah even press dem fuh ensure dat de insurance liability gan fall pun dem parent company in de event of wan oil spill. Yet de Vee Pee want people believe dem pressing Exxon. Is more like Exxon pressing we!

Dem Boys seh de Pee Pee Pee did promise fuh renegotiate dem contract. Now all yuh hearing about is dat dem gan try fuh get something more from local content. Dem boys dat local content is not de issue because we suppose to get dat regardless of what we getting.

With de amount of oil we gat, nobody nah gat fuh wuk unless dem want wuk. We population small and therefore we gat more barrels of oil per person dan nuff country weh people does get envelope from de government every month. But we all gat to now eke out a living because we leaders let we down.

But right now instead of we leaders pressing dem oil companies, it look like if de government and de oil companies hugging up wan another and dancing to de same tune.

Talk half and tell de Vee Pee fuh continue to blow de blow-blow.