Jaguars maintain perfect CG Insurance Super50 record with win over Scorpions – Christopher Barnwell hammers 107 to lead the team performance

Feb 15, 2021 Sports

Chris Barnwell who made 107 for Guyana Jaguars celebrates reaching his century with a big six off of Oshane Thomas. (CWI)

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Jaguars remained undefeated to date in the Cricket West Indies (CWI) CG Insurance Super50 Cup tournament being played at the Coolidge Ground in Antigua yesterday when they beat the Jamaica Scorpions by 109 runs.
The Guyana Jaguars batted first and after being in serious trouble at 21-3 they rallied behind a a maiden Regional 50-over century from man-of-the-match Christopher Barnwell, 107, and a half-century from Anthony Bramble, 69, and a few contributions from Ranaal Lewis 35 and Akshaya Persaud 25 saw the Jaguars to a very respectable 299-9 off their 50 overs.
In serious trouble at 21-3 with Chanderpaul Hemraj, Assad Fudadin and stand in skipper Shimron Hetmyer back in the pavilion, Christopher Barnwell and Akshaya Persaud came together for a stand worth 91 and they rebuilt the innings to haul their team out of trouble. Then Barnwell and Anthony Bramble combined for an 88 runs partnership that really pulled their team out of the doldrums. Camoes especially from Lewis at the end saw them to a challenging score. Sheldon Cottrell 3-78 was the best of the bowlers for the Scorpions.
Set 300 to win, the Jamaica Scorpions were kept in the shackles as the Jaguars bowlers executed their game plan well to restrict them to 190 all out off 43.5 overs. Andre McCarthy 48, Rovman Powell 32, Aldane Thomas 29 and Jamie Merchant 24 got starts but could not get past the wily Jaguars bowling.
Gudakesh Motie was on top of the heap claiming 4-55 with valuable support from Romario Shepherd 2-26 and Nial Smith 2-15. Hemraj and Kevin Sinclair were also economical bowling for Guyana.
The tournament continues today at the Sir Vivian Richards ground from 9:00am with Trinidad and Tobago Red Force clashing with the Barbados Pride.
Tomorrow and Wednesday back at the Coolidge ground, first Windward Islands Volcanoes tackle Jamaica Scorpions from 1:30pm, and then Leeward Islands Hurricanes oppose Red Force at the same time.
Guyana’s next game is on Saturday against Red Force.
Scores: Guyana Jaguars 299-9 off their 50 overs (Christopher Barnwell 107, Anthony Bramble 69, Ramaal Lewis 35 and Akshaya Persaud 25; Sheldon Cottrell 3-78) beat Jamaica Scorpions 190 all out off 43.5 overs (Andre McCarthy 48, Rovman Powell 32, Aldane Thomas 29 and Jamie Merchant 24; Gudakesh Motie 4-55, Romario Shepherd 2-26 and Nial Smith 2-15) by 109 runs.

