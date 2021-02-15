Govt. budgets $90M towards innovation programme for Youths

Kaieteur News- In its effort to give young people the opportunity to create innovative solutions to address issues and challenges in the country, the Government has budgeted $90 million to expand the Youth Innovation Programme of Guyana (YIPoG).

This was announced on Friday, by the Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Ashni Singh, as he presented the 2021 national budget.

The YIPoG which provides grants to young people across the country, is a programme that gives youths the opportunities to have access to and unlock innovative, creative, energetic, and bold talents in a low carbon economy.

During his presentation to the National Assembly, Dr. Singh said that a step taken after returning to office, was re-establishing the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, bringing it and its values, objectives and programmes back from having been placed on a “dusty back bench” by the previous government.

Added to that, Dr. Singh noted that his government will also continue to generate opportunities for youths to participate in the job market and national development. In this regard, $820 million was allocated to the Youth Entrepreneurship and Apprenticeship Programme which will provide training and stipends for Community Support Officers from 213 hinterlands villages. He added that this will create employment opportunities and generate income for youths in the development of their communities.

The Minister further mentioned that the government is looking to establish a National Job Bank and Labour Exchange which will improve access to employment opportunities for job seekers, including the youths.

In addition, the Minister said that the President has established a Youth Advisory Council which he said, will be “at the heartbeat of policy making.” According to Dr. Singh the Council is expected to be operationalised soon.