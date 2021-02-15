Latest update February 15th, 2021 12:56 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GCC beat UG in friendly 40-over game – Persaud 6-21 and 21 not out shines

Feb 15, 2021 Sports

Aryan Persaud had a six wicket for GCC at Bourda yesterday.

Kaieteur News – In glorious sunshine at the historic Bourda, a fine all-round performance from Aryan Persaud, who took 6-21 and followed it up with an unbeaten 20, helped the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) defeat the University of Guyana (UG) by five wickets yesterday in a friendly 40-over encounter.
UG won the toss and elected to bat on a straw colored track, a slightly slow outfield and led by 29 from Omesh Danram, 19 from Akeem Methard and 18 from Keon Roberts, UG fell for 144.
Aryan Persaud befuddled the students, who apparently can’t read left-arm spin, as he captured 6-21 from eight overs, while Deonarine Seegobin, Krsna Singh and Devon Lord supported with two wickets each for GCC who reached 145-5.
Marlon Ramsurace led the way with 36 before he was dismissed, while Rivaldo Phillips (25) and Persaud (20 not out) and Lord (19) contributed with the bat to see GCC to an emphatic win as Daquan Murray had 2-28. (Sean Devers)

Similar Articles

PETROLEUM 101 – 99.1FM

Sports

Jaguars maintain perfect CG Insurance Super50 record with win over Scorpions – Christopher Barnwell hammers 107 to lead the team performance

Jaguars maintain perfect CG Insurance Super50 record with win over...

Feb 15, 2021

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Jaguars remained undefeated to date in the Cricket West Indies (CWI) CG Insurance Super50 Cup tournament being played at the Coolidge Ground in Antigua yesterday when...
Read More
Demerara retain GCB/Hand-in-Hand 50-over U-19 title – Pooran destroys B’ce with 6-10

Demerara retain GCB/Hand-in-Hand 50-over U-19...

Feb 15, 2021

Chairperson Harlan Bethune and members’ promises to advance community game – GFF delivers official appointment letters and TOR

Chairperson Harlan Bethune and members’...

Feb 15, 2021

GCC beat UG in friendly 40-over game – Persaud 6-21 and 21 not out shines

GCC beat UG in friendly 40-over game –...

Feb 15, 2021

Lindore, Tilku, Hardaiow guide Everest Masters to comprehensive win over Rubis Masters

Lindore, Tilku, Hardaiow guide Everest Masters to...

Feb 15, 2021

Republic 10/10 Softball Cup Set For Canje

Republic 10/10 Softball Cup Set For Canje

Feb 15, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]