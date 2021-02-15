GCC beat UG in friendly 40-over game – Persaud 6-21 and 21 not out shines

Kaieteur News – In glorious sunshine at the historic Bourda, a fine all-round performance from Aryan Persaud, who took 6-21 and followed it up with an unbeaten 20, helped the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) defeat the University of Guyana (UG) by five wickets yesterday in a friendly 40-over encounter.

UG won the toss and elected to bat on a straw colored track, a slightly slow outfield and led by 29 from Omesh Danram, 19 from Akeem Methard and 18 from Keon Roberts, UG fell for 144.

Aryan Persaud befuddled the students, who apparently can’t read left-arm spin, as he captured 6-21 from eight overs, while Deonarine Seegobin, Krsna Singh and Devon Lord supported with two wickets each for GCC who reached 145-5.

Marlon Ramsurace led the way with 36 before he was dismissed, while Rivaldo Phillips (25) and Persaud (20 not out) and Lord (19) contributed with the bat to see GCC to an emphatic win as Daquan Murray had 2-28. (Sean Devers)