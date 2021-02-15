Four remanded for robbing, shooting Surbryanville woman

Kaieteur News – Four men who allegedly shot and robbed a Surbryanville businesswoman in front of her home were on Friday last remanded to prison.

The defendants, Orvin Grant, a taxi driver of lot 3 Melanie, Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara (ECD), Jermaine Hassan, 35, of 207, Da Silva Street, Newtown Kitty, Russell Bowman, 38, of 8th Street Cummings Lodge and Ronlee Rampersaud, 31, a watchman of 124 Sideline Dam, La Penitence appeared together before Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrate’s court.

It is alleged that on February 6, 2020 armed with a gun, shot and robbed the businesswoman Selina Edwards, 50, of $200,000 in cash at Surbryanville, Georgetown.

The defendants pleaded not guilty and were refused bail by the magistrate with one of the reasons being that they are being investigated for other crimes.

They are expected to return to court on March 5, 2020.

According to reports, the defendants pulled up in front of Edward’s home in a black wagon motorcar and proceeded to rob her in her yard.

One neighbour who had reportedly witnessed the robbery told police that he heard Edwards shouting “which bag, which bag” followed by two loud explosions suspected to be gunshots.

The neighbour continued that he peeped over and saw one of the suspects running from Edwards’ vehicle which was parked on the parapet in front of her house. The bandit then entered the backseat of the waiting wagon which sped off.

Kaieteur News later learnt that the bandit had shot Edwards twice to her left leg. She had to be rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation for immediate medical attention.

A family member told Kaiteteur News that since the shooting Edwards has been unable to walk. Police later managed to nab four suspects they believed shot her with the getaway car.

Since their arrests many have reached out to Kaieteur News calling them a gang that has been a menace to residents in the kitty area. At least two of the suspects are no stranger to the law.

Rampersaud had been previously convicted of conspiring with another to commit armed robbery and had been cleared of that charge in 2015. The other suspect Bowman a taxi driver had been busted in 2019 with an illegal fire arm and driving a car with a fake licence plate. Police were able to apprehend him then after they noticed him trailing another car.