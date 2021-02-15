Latest update February 15th, 2021 12:56 AM

Demerara retain GCB/Hand-in-Hand 50-over U-19 title – Pooran destroys B’ce with 6-10

Feb 15, 2021 Sports

The winning team Demerara pose with trophy.

Kaieteur News – In sweltering heat at the LBI ground on the East Coast of Demerara, Demerara beat Berbice by two wickets in a low scoring final round of the GCB/Hand-in-Hand 50-over U-19 cricket tournament to retain the title which they won in 2019.
Marvon Prashad made 26 from 30 balls with three fours, while Seon Glasgow supported 25 from 33 balls with a four and two sixes, but they were the only ones to reach double figures in a sub-standard batting performance which resulted in Berbice being bowled out for 72 in 25 overs.
Man-of-the-Match Michael Pooran, in a miserly spell, bagged 6-10 from nine over, while Dwayne Dick had 3-19 from seven overs for Demerara who struggled to 77-8 from 25.4 overs.
West Indies U-16 batsman Mavendra Dindyal struggled to get the off the square on a slow track and heavy outfield before he was removed by off-spinner Aaron Beharry after facing 61 balls in his 19 which included three boundaries.
But only Chaitram Balgobin, who made 19 from 50 balls with a single boundary, got into double figures while extras contributed 14 crucial runs as Demerara limped to victory despite four of their batsmen being dismissed for ducks.
Jonathan Rampersaud finished with 3-21, while Nigel Deodat and Rampertab Ramnauth finished with two wickets each in an eventual losing cause. (Sean Devers)

Features/Columnists

