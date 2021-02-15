Chairperson Harlan Bethune and members’ promises to advance community game – GFF delivers official appointment letters and TOR

Kaieteur News – President of the Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA) Terrence Mitchell on Saturday last delivered letters of appointment along with the Terms of Reference (TOR) to the Chairman, Secretary and Committee members of the Region 10, Sub Region 2 Football Committee at Kwakwani.

This move was a direct follow up to the historic outreach the GFF President made at the end of November 2020 to Kwakwani when the Federation Head promised to work with the elected members to advance and rekindle the development of the game.

Mitchell in expressing delight that the GFF was happy to be present in the community once again but this time to deliver official letters of appointment, noted that the covid-19 pandemic continues to be a challenge for the nation but was happy that the committee has been interacting and putting things in place for the future.

He noted that the Federation is committed to finding the best strategies towards the continuous growth and development of Guyana’s football whilst expressing optimism that the contribution of the Region 10, Sub Region 2 Football Committee would be valuable towards the overall growth of the sport.

”On behalf of the GFF and President Forde I would like to once again thank you all for taking on the challenge of re-energising the game in this area. Like the GFF, we at the UDFA level would be working along with you to ensure that you succeed as an extension of our Association. You’ll receive every bit of assistance you need to return the game to the glory days.”

Chairman of the Region 10, Sub Region 2 Football Committee, Mr. Harlan Bethune in response expressed thanks on behalf of the committee, Mitchell and the GFF for the level of efficiency shown ever since the inaugural visit last year.

”We here in Kwakwani are very excited to receive the official letters of appointments along with the terms of reference which will guide the way we operate. We are committed to functioning in an effective way to grow the game here and by extension, Guyana. We will be working along with the covid-19 committee here to get the game back up and running once again when it is appropriate and safe.”

Bethune also stated that they are currently working on putting together their work programme which would guide how things are done in a uniformed way.

The Region 10, Sub Region 2 Football Committee appointment letters took effect from January 1st, 2021 and the Chairman would be required to report to the GFF Executive Committee on their work on a regular basis.

The full committee reads: Harlan Bethune (Chairman), Ann Gordon (Secretary), while the Members are Dean Gordon, Dion Ross, Winslow Mc Curdy, Stephon Profit, Royston Hytmiah, Dave Causway, Dellon Patoir, Hubert Williams, Dereck Daniels, Carl Pitt and Jimmy Mc Clean.

Among the roles of the committee is to *develop and implement strategic plans for football development and competition in Sub Region #2, Region 10 *develop strategic plans for the inclusion and participation of Clubs in the Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA) and Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Tournaments, and Players in the National Team Programmes *develop and implement competitions, fundraising events, and other football activities.