24 new infections added to COVID-19 case toll

Feb 15, 2021

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday reported 24 new COVID-19 infections via its daily dashboard update. The total number of confirmed cases has increased to 8,231.
The dashboard also shows that eight patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 45 in institutional quarantine, 24 in institutional isolation and 609 in approved home isolation.
The COVID-19 death toll remains at 186 and 7,383 persons have recovered from the virus with four new recoveries recorded yesterday.

