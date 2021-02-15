24 new infections added to COVID-19 case toll

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday reported 24 new COVID-19 infections via its daily dashboard update. The total number of confirmed cases has increased to 8,231.

The dashboard also shows that eight patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 45 in institutional quarantine, 24 in institutional isolation and 609 in approved home isolation.

The COVID-19 death toll remains at 186 and 7,383 persons have recovered from the virus with four new recoveries recorded yesterday.