Patrons robbed while imbibing at WCD bar

Latest update February 14th, 2021 12:59 AM
Feb 14, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Bandits, one armed with a gun and another with a cutlass, on Friday stormed into the ‘Anytime Guinness’ Bar, located at La Union, West Coast Demerara, and robbed seven of its patrons.
The robbery took place sometime around 22:00 hrs. while several persons were at the location imbibing.
Those held at gunpoint and robbed are Imran Rahaman, 48, a taxi driver, of Anna Catherina; Munesh Paul, 33, a labourer, of La Grange, West Bank Demerara (WBD); Bishram Lakhan, 25, another taxi driver, of Belle West; Fazal Khan, 23, a labourer, of Patentia; Sarwan Persaud, 38, a businessman, of La Union; Ashley Austin, 22, a Serviceman, of Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) and Shinkar Lutchman, 40, of Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD).
According to police, while one of the bandits stood guard, the other moved to rob the victims, one by one.
The bandits managed to steal a five cell phones, one gold ring and total of $126,000 in cash from their victims.
The victims told police that the men then ran into Crane Old Road, but before doing so, they discharged a round in the air.
Feb 14, 2021By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – Head Coach of the Guyana Jaguars, former Berbice and Guyana pacer, Esuan Crandon, says he thought it was a good win for his team after the Jaguars, led by an...
Feb 14, 2021
Feb 14, 2021
Feb 14, 2021
Feb 14, 2021
Feb 14, 2021
Kaieteur News – It happens to hundreds of millions of people like me. As we head into old age, your imagination plays... more
Kaieteur News – The nation had to endure five hours of mostly political drivel from Dr. Ashni Singh, the Senior Minister... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Haiti – a country to which all other countries that suffered slavery are deeply... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]