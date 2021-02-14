Patrons robbed while imbibing at WCD bar

Kaieteur News – Bandits, one armed with a gun and another with a cutlass, on Friday stormed into the ‘Anytime Guinness’ Bar, located at La Union, West Coast Demerara, and robbed seven of its patrons.

The robbery took place sometime around 22:00 hrs. while several persons were at the location imbibing.

Those held at gunpoint and robbed are Imran Rahaman, 48, a taxi driver, of Anna Catherina; Munesh Paul, 33, a labourer, of La Grange, West Bank Demerara (WBD); Bishram Lakhan, 25, another taxi driver, of Belle West; Fazal Khan, 23, a labourer, of Patentia; Sarwan Persaud, 38, a businessman, of La Union; Ashley Austin, 22, a Serviceman, of Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) and Shinkar Lutchman, 40, of Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

According to police, while one of the bandits stood guard, the other moved to rob the victims, one by one.

The bandits managed to steal a five cell phones, one gold ring and total of $126,000 in cash from their victims.

The victims told police that the men then ran into Crane Old Road, but before doing so, they discharged a round in the air.