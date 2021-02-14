Passenger lures taxi driver to be hijacked by gunmen

Kaieteur News – A passenger on Friday lured a 42-year-old taxi driver to be hijacked of his car by gunmen at West Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

The taxi driver, Fazio Khan of Chelsea Park Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD), said that he had his silver/grey Toyota Allion stolen from him around 23:25hrs in the vicinity of the Cool Square bar on Mandela Avenue, Georgetown.

Khan, who plies his trade with the City Taxi Service located on Vlissengen Road, told police that he was on base when a male passenger approached him. The passenger reportedly requested a drop to a location in West Ruimveldt and Khan agreed to make the trip.

Upon arriving at the location, Khan told investigators that two men, armed with a handgun, walked up to him.

One of them, he said, placed the gun to his head and ordered him to exit the car at once. Fearful for his life, Khan exited and the gunmen entered and drove off together with the passenger who hired him.

Khan also lost his cellphone, radio set and driver’s licence which he said were in the car.