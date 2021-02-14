Jagdeo blowing he blow-blow

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Deh gat wan show pon Trinidad television wah dem boys does like watch. It named ‘What yuh know?’

De host, Daniel, does stop people in de streets and question dem about ordinary things to see what dem know. And nuff time dem don’t know some easy-pop questions. Like de lady de other day who did not know wat T-W-O spell. She ask Daniel “wah kind a word is dat?”

When dem people don’t know, Daniel does give dem de answer and tell them, “if yuh don’t know, now yuh know!”

Dem boys find out de other day dat Jagdeo don’t know a lot of things. He seh how we don’t know how long fossil fuels gan be around. And so he seh we only gat a narrow window of time and therefore we gat to extract de oil as fast as we can.

He seh keeping de oil in de ground is not an option. Dem boys wan know if somebody come and tell he how property value falling and dem offer him $20M fuh da mansion wah he got, whether he gan sell it.

If Jagdeo don’t know, then it means dat he mekkin’ decision on guesswork. If he don’t know, he should find out rather dan blowing he blow-blow.

But de man superstitious. He nah know whether if deh gat an oil spill whether de parent company of Exxon gan be liable. He seh he believe . So dem boys wan tell he dat he can’t play with de lives of de entire country based pon belief. He gat fuh know and if he don’t know, he gat fuh find out.

He had a chance to put dat right and fix de problem during de review. But he let de whole country down when he nah press fuh a better deal.

Now he don’t know so he blowing he blow-blow.

Talk half and tell Jagdeo “leh de blow-blow blow!”