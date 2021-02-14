Latest update February 14th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Health Ministry reports 26 new COVID-19 infections

Feb 14, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday reported 26 new COVID-19 infections via its daily dashboard update. The total number of confirmed cases has increased to 8,207.
The dashboard indicates that of the new infections, Region Four accounted for 17 while Regions Two, Nine and 10 were the only regions recording no new cases.
The dashboard also shows that eight patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 28 in institutional quarantine, 40 in institutional isolation and 594 in approved home isolation.
The COVID-19 death toll remains at 186 and 7,379 persons have recovered from the virus with 98 new recoveries recorded yesterday.

Similar Articles

PETROLEUM 101 – 99.1FM

Sports

Crandon says Johnson’s ton was important to him & his team Fudadin knows his role with team is a priority

Crandon says Johnson’s ton was important to him & his team...

Feb 14, 2021

By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – Head Coach of the Guyana Jaguars, former Berbice and Guyana pacer, Esuan Crandon, says he thought it was a good win for his team after the Jaguars, led by an...
Read More
West Vybz Sports bar and Restaurant backs GSCL Inc. President’s Cup

West Vybz Sports bar and Restaurant backs GSCL...

Feb 14, 2021

Trans Pacific pits with GMR&SC for Drag Championship

Trans Pacific pits with GMR&SC for Drag...

Feb 14, 2021

ECCC/Bel Air Rubis U-15 cricket launched

ECCC/Bel Air Rubis U-15 cricket launched

Feb 14, 2021

Leonora Secondary launches golf pilot programme

Leonora Secondary launches golf pilot programme

Feb 14, 2021

‘Plan was for 1 of the top-4 to bat through’- Johnson Could miss today’s game due to strained hamstring injury

‘Plan was for 1 of the top-4 to bat through’-...

Feb 14, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]