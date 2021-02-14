Health Ministry reports 26 new COVID-19 infections

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday reported 26 new COVID-19 infections via its daily dashboard update. The total number of confirmed cases has increased to 8,207.

The dashboard indicates that of the new infections, Region Four accounted for 17 while Regions Two, Nine and 10 were the only regions recording no new cases.

The dashboard also shows that eight patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 28 in institutional quarantine, 40 in institutional isolation and 594 in approved home isolation.

The COVID-19 death toll remains at 186 and 7,379 persons have recovered from the virus with 98 new recoveries recorded yesterday.