Health Ministry reports 26 new COVID-19 infections

Latest update February 14th, 2021 12:59 AM
Feb 14, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday reported 26 new COVID-19 infections via its daily dashboard update. The total number of confirmed cases has increased to 8,207.
The dashboard indicates that of the new infections, Region Four accounted for 17 while Regions Two, Nine and 10 were the only regions recording no new cases.
The dashboard also shows that eight patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 28 in institutional quarantine, 40 in institutional isolation and 594 in approved home isolation.
The COVID-19 death toll remains at 186 and 7,379 persons have recovered from the virus with 98 new recoveries recorded yesterday.
Feb 14, 2021By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – Head Coach of the Guyana Jaguars, former Berbice and Guyana pacer, Esuan Crandon, says he thought it was a good win for his team after the Jaguars, led by an...
Kaieteur News – It happens to hundreds of millions of people like me. As we head into old age, your imagination plays...
Kaieteur News – The nation had to endure five hours of mostly political drivel from Dr. Ashni Singh, the Senior Minister...
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Haiti – a country to which all other countries that suffered slavery are deeply...
