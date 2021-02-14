Govt. to spend additional $2.5B on renovated CJIA

Kaieteur News – Government has budgeted an additional $2.5 billion to complete the already US$150 million (and counting) Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA). Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, made these and other announcements on Friday when he presented the 2021 national budget.

During his presentation to the National Assembly, Dr. Singh reminded the sitting that upon assuming office, confronting the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) was a “modified and poorly redesigned CJIA.”

This, the Minister said, forced government to take drastic measures to remedy the situation to ensure that the project fulfills its commitment to be a modern international airport. In this regard, he said that an agreement was recently reached with the contractor, China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC), to accommodate two more boarding bridges for large transatlantic aircraft. The agreement also includes the construction of the superstructure and façade for the new commercial complex which will house additional duty free shops, restaurants, and lounges, which, he pointed, came at no additional cost to government.

Now in 2021, some $2.5 billion has been allocated for the further upgrade and modernization of the CJIA to finance other major improvements including the procurement of the additional two passenger boarding bridges, bringing the total to six boarding bridges; the rehabilitating the airline and airport administration offices; and the outfitting the commercial complex.

In addition, the Senior Minister said that an amount of $415 million has been budgeted for the completion, upgrade and rehabilitation of a number of hinterland airstrips; $150 million for the construction of a new administration block at Timehri; and $187 million for the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) to upgrade the Timehri Control Tower, procure a Safety Data Collection and Processing System as well as critical hardware and software upgrades.