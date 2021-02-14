Bus intercepted with smuggled fish and shrimps

Latest update February 14th, 2021 12:59 AM
Feb 14, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – On Friday, ranks attached to the Anti-Crime patrol intercepted a bus with tubs of shrimp and fish suspected to be smuggled from Suriname.
Police disclosed that around 17:20hrs, the bus bearing licence plate PFF 7221 was heading in a southern direction along the Number 77 Public Road. After being intercepted, a search was carried out and several tubs with shrimp and salt bags with fish, suspected to be smuggled from neighbouring Suriname, were found.
Consequently, the Customs Enforcement Agency (CEA) was called in and the vehicle was escorted to the customs department, Bank Road. Thirty-four-year-old Tuneshwar Naryan, a taxi driver of Lot 162 No. 72 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, has since been taken into custody at the Springlands Police Station pending an investigation.
According to police, the uncustomed goods are currently lodged at the agency’s cold storage facility.
