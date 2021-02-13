Woman stabs boyfriend to death during a heated row, neighbours say she was the aggressor in the relationship

Kaieteur News – Nine months after losing the house he lived in to a fire, Anthony Giddings called “Big Head” of Lot 14 Pitt Street, New Amsterdam, was stabbed to death by the woman he lived with. After the house was burnt to the ground, Giddings took up residence with his alleged killer at a building that was once the People’s Progressive Party town office, but, things took a turn yesterday when an argument turned into bloodshed and subsequent death.

In custody is Anita Hanoman, 43, and unemployed. Reports are that the couple has been living together for the past four years. Hanoman told police that Giddings has been abusive towards her for some time now and would assault her on many occasions when he drinks alcohol or smokes. She added that she once suffered a broken arm when he assaulted her on the public street and that yesterday morning the situation escalated.

Hanoman said that they were at home and Giddings requested a lighter from her. After she told him there wasn’t any, she said he reportedly became annoyed and an argument erupted. She said he pulled a knife from his waist and threatened to stab her, but she ran out on the street and managed to grab the knife from him. She said she dealt him two stabs to his left side chest to defend herself. Hanoman said she then ran to the Central Police Station and made a report, after she saw him bleeding. He was subsequently taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he was seen, examined by a doctor and later pronounced dead while receiving treatment.

Meanwhile at the scene yesterday, a police mobile patrol arrived at the location with the suspect. She detailed to the ranks what took place and showed them where the fight started and where it ended. She was clad in plaid shorts and a red top. Hanoman appeared to be disoriented and was also barefooted. Neighbours came out of their houses and videoed the woman as she showed the police what took place and where. Persons shouted “Why you kill he Anita?” and “He use to make sure you get ting fuh eat,” as she went silent and bowed her head.

A neighbour who asked not to be identified said that the woman was usually the aggressor in the relationship when “they smoke up.” The neighbour said that “He was a very very good person, he helped out alot. If you send he ten times to the shop he will go. I was so shocked when I woke up this morning and heard.”

The suspect is said to be cooperating with the police and is expected to be charged soon.