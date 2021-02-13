Will China triple de amount of vaccines dem promised?

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – America gat about 20 million people wukkin in health care and in dem care homes. Dat include even dem cleaners and drivers. Dat is about one person to every 17 persons in de population. Dat is far too high a number but its show why it gan tek another month fuh de vaccine fuh start fuh wuk.

Guyana nah even know exactly how much healthcare workers it gat in de country. Uncle Frank could only hazard an estimate. He seh de estimate is about 22,000. Dat is about one in every 34 persons which is too low and which explains why healthcare in de mess it in today in Guyana.

And dat is why dem boys does tell dem school children fuh go and study fuh become doctor, nurses, pharmacists and lab technicians. Yuh bound fuh get wuk in Guyana. De pay low but nuff a dem health staff does go to wuk late, tek long lunch breaks and leff early.

Dem boys hear how de government get some vaccines from Barbados. And people start to thank Mia for de donation. But dem boys know dat is really Caricom staff she interested in getting vaccinated. And dat is why dem get special preference fuh de vaccines ahead of dem old people wah need it mo.

But is only 1,500 people gan get de vaccine. So for now is only dem wah wukkin’ pun de COVID-19 frontline gan get it. De rest of de 21,000 gan gat to wait pun de Chinese vaccine. Dem boys hoping dat now dat Guyana de-recognise Taiwan dat China gan triple de amount dem promise because it nah gan do fuh dem health workers and fuh dem old people wah we gat.

Talk half and hope Rowley send a consignment of vaccines fuh dem hundreds of Trinis wah wukkin hay!