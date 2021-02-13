Teen who tried to extort $10M from ex-boyfriend with rape allegation, remanded

Kaieteur News – A 19-year-old woman, was yesterday remanded to prison after she pleaded guilty to attempting to extort $10M from her ex-boyfriend, by claiming that she would make a police report saying that he attempted to rape her.

The defendant, Princess Williams, of 3127 Block Three, Providence, East Bank Demerara, made her first court appearance in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Senior Magistrate, Leron Daly.

Unrepresented, Williams pleaded guilty to the charge, which stated that between January 4, and January 7, 2021, at Georgetown, with intent to extort from Kenrick Thomas $10M, she threatened to accuse him of attempting to rape her.

According to the facts of the charge that was presented to the court by the Police Prosecutor, Williams and Thomas shared a four-month relationship.

On January 4, 2021, Thomas invited Williams to his home. While at Thomas’ home, he asked Williams to engage in sexual intercourse and she consented. Afterwards, an argument ensued, and the relationship ended.

The court heard that Williams later contacted Thomas and sent him a voice note in which she claimed that he tried to rape her and if he didn’t pay her the sum of $10M, she would report the matter to the police. Thomas reported the matter to the police and an investigation was launched. Williams was later arrested and charged with extortion.

Senior Magistrate Daly remanded Williams to prison and the matter was adjourned to March 1, 2021, for a probation report and sentencing.