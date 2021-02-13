Teen who tried to extort $10M from ex-boyfriend with rape allegation, remanded

Latest update February 13th, 2021 12:59 AM
Feb 13, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A 19-year-old woman, was yesterday remanded to prison after she pleaded guilty to attempting to extort $10M from her ex-boyfriend, by claiming that she would make a police report saying that he attempted to rape her.
The defendant, Princess Williams, of 3127 Block Three, Providence, East Bank Demerara, made her first court appearance in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Senior Magistrate, Leron Daly.
Unrepresented, Williams pleaded guilty to the charge, which stated that between January 4, and January 7, 2021, at Georgetown, with intent to extort from Kenrick Thomas $10M, she threatened to accuse him of attempting to rape her.
According to the facts of the charge that was presented to the court by the Police Prosecutor, Williams and Thomas shared a four-month relationship.
On January 4, 2021, Thomas invited Williams to his home. While at Thomas’ home, he asked Williams to engage in sexual intercourse and she consented. Afterwards, an argument ensued, and the relationship ended.
The court heard that Williams later contacted Thomas and sent him a voice note in which she claimed that he tried to rape her and if he didn’t pay her the sum of $10M, she would report the matter to the police. Thomas reported the matter to the police and an investigation was launched. Williams was later arrested and charged with extortion.
Senior Magistrate Daly remanded Williams to prison and the matter was adjourned to March 1, 2021, for a probation report and sentencing.
Feb 13, 2021Kaieteur News – Man-of-the-match Gudakesh Motie captured 4 for 45, but it was the outstanding batsman-ship of Skipper Leon Johnson with a measured 102 not out, with help from Christopher...
Feb 13, 2021
Feb 13, 2021
Feb 13, 2021
Feb 13, 2021
Feb 13, 2021
Kaieteur News – What I describe below is not something that should surprise you. This is the nature of Guyanese. This... more
Kaieteur News – Referring to the attempts to rig the 2020 elections and the five-month electoral impasse, President... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Developing countries, including the member states of the Caribbean Community... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]