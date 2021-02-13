Removal of VAT on residential, individual data will provide much-needed costs savings to Guyanese -Enetworks

– Intends to continue leading transformation of Guyana’s ICT sector

Kaieteur News – E-Networks, a 100% Guyanese owned and managed telecoms provider, yesterday lauded the Government of Guyana on removing Value Added Tax (VAT) from residential and individual data services. In fulfilling a manifesto promise, the telecoms company said that the Government has introduced this initiative at a crucial time when the demand for quality internet services is driven by the pandemic-related shift to virtual work, education, and entertainment. This move, the company said, will reduce the overall cost of these services, will provide much-needed costs savings to Guyanese, and strongly signals the Government’s support of the sector’s growth and development.

Further to this, Enetworks noted that over the past year, COVID-19 has highlighted the need for internet services to be affordable as well as fast, reliable and of sufficient quality to support online learning, collaboration, and video services. It said that these bandwidth-intensive applications have become essential to those working and learning from home. In fact, the telecoms provider said that its affordability is a key concern, especially for many Guyanese who have been financially impacted by the pandemic. E-Networks was keen to note that it has sought to address these pain points by introducing the best value internet services on the market to home users. The company reminded that it offers the fastest internet services in Guyana at the lowest prices.

In appreciation for this measure that will enhance these services’ affordability, E-Networks also expressed its commitment to continue leading the transformation of Guyana’s ICT sector through innovation.

During its 17 year existence, the company has significantly contributed to the industry’s progression by introducing many new technologies. More recently, E-Networks has been leading the transformation of Guyana’s internet sector through its Xlink international cable and 5G network, which has allowed the company to offer increased bandwidths at lower prices.

E-Networks said it remains focused on bringing to Guyana the latest advancements in the global sector, such as cloud services and expanding its 5G network, so that Guyanese benefit from its transformational power.