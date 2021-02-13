Ramesh (3-13) helps Berbice to 6-wkt win over E’bo Set up ‘final’ with defending champs Demerara tomorrow

Kaieteur News – Gourav Ramesh captured 3-13 to help Berbice to six-wicket victory over Essequibo in the penultimate round of the GCB/ Hand-in-Hand U-19 Inter-County 50 cricket tournament yesterday at the LBI ground on East Coast of Demerara.

Ramesh and opening bowler Leon Swammy who supported with 2-21, took the bulk of the wickets as Essequibo were bowled out for 98 in 34 overs despite 30 from Sheldon Charles who made the most runs in a low scoring game.

Berbice in reply reached 98-4 in 30 overs as Rampertab Ramnauth (21) and Marvon Prashad (24) got starts but failed to press on to something significant.

Seon Glasgow (21) and Aaron Beharry, who finished unbeaten on 19, saw their team to victory with their unfinished fifth wicket stand.

Essequibo batted first on another slow track and quickly lost Skipper Ameer Singh, who struggled for 10 balls before he was removed by Swammy for a duck.

Jonathan Rampersaud dislodged Mahesh Ramnarine for one before Charles, who struggled to get the ball off the field, was eventfully run out for a sedate 30 from 69 balls with a six and a four.

However, after Charles’ unfortunate demise, Swammy, who hit two fours and a six in a 12-ball 19, was the only Essequibian to past 15.

Only Wazim Mohamed, who made 10 before becoming the first of Ramesh’s three wickets, Lance Roberts who scored 19 before he too was removed by Ramesh.

Aryan Persaud, who ended unbeaten on 15, was the only other batsmen from Guyana’s largest but least populated County, to get into double figures.

When Berbice began their chase of the small victory target, they lost their first batsman for a duck as Nicko Vincent struck early before Rampertab Ramnauth, who took 47 balls for his 21 and Marvon Prashad whose 24 lasted 54 deliveries, steadied the ship before they were both dismissed.

And when Nigel Deodat was put out of his misery by Jason Holder after making a laborious six runs from 22 balls, Essequibo were fighting back.

However, Beharry, the son of former Berbice 50 over left-hander and ex BCB President Anil Beharry, made 19 from 37 balls, and Glasgow, the son former and National Volleyballer Seon Glasgow Senior, who dominated the unfinished partnership with his attacking 21 from 23 balls, saw their team home.

Tomorrow, in a virtual final, the top two teams, defending 50 overs Champions Demerara and defending three-day Champions Berbice will face-off with each other for Championship honours. (Sean Devers)