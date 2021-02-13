Police sergeant shoots reputed wife to the neck after she ended relationship

Kaieteur News – A police sergeant, on Thursday night, reportedly shot his reputed wife to her neck, and dropped her off at a hospital after she ended the relationship with him.

The suspect has been identified as Colin Whyte, the station sergeant for the Blairmont Police Station, and the injured woman has been identified as Shonetta James, a Special Constable, who shared a four-year relationship with Whyte and has two children together.

According to a police report, the incident happened around 20:30 hrs. at Onderneeming, West Coast Berbice.

The report stated that Whyte went to James’ home and that’s where she told him that the relationship was over due to the continuous misunderstandings. An argument ensued between the two and Whyte allegedly whipped out a handgun and discharged a round in James’ direction, which struck her to the neck.

Whyte then rushed James to the Fort Wellington hospital and left shortly after. The woman was seen by a doctor on duty and she was then transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where she underwent surgery and her condition is listed as stable.

The matter was reported and senior police officers visited the scene of the crime where they collected evidence. Whyte was later arrested, told of the allegation and cautioned.

The report stated that Whyte denied the allegation and was placed under close arrest. The investigation into the shooting incident is ongoing.