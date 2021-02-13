Man who falsely claimed he was robbed of car, charged

Kaieteur News – A man, who falsely claimed that he was robbed of his motor vehicle, yesterday made his first court appearance and was placed on $30,000 bail.

The defendant, Shameer Mingo, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Senior Magistrate, Leron Daly.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge, which stated that on November 16, 2020, at East La Penitence, Georgetown, he gave information to Detective Corporal, Harvey, that he was allegedly robbed knowing same to be false, causing Corporal Harvey to do what he ought not to do.

The court heard that on the day in question, Mingo went to the East La Penitence Police Station and made a report to Corporal Harvey that he was allegedly robbed of his motor vehicle, PKK 475, at Guyhoc Park, Georgetown.

An investigation was launched, and it revealed that the information Mingo gave to the police officer was false. Mingo was later arrested and he reportedly gave a statement admitting to the offence and he was subsequently charged.

Senior Magistrate Daly, granted the defendant bail and the matter was adjourned to February 19, 2021, for report and fixture.