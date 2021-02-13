GCAA commends Eugene F. Correia International Airport for COVID-19 emergency regulations

Latest update February 13th, 2021 12:59 AM
Feb 13, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has commended the Eugene F. Correia International Airport for its effective implementation of health and safety procedures that are in compliance with the current COVID-19 Emergency Regulations.
This comes after an inspection was carried out in January by the GCAA, who is the regulatory body. The airport was also commended for its compliance with all national and regulatory COVID guidelines by the GCAA’s Manager (ag) Aviation Security, on behalf of the Director General, Egbert Fields.
It was stated that the inspection was carried out to ascertain the level the effective implementation of health and safety procedures in compliance with the COVID-19 Emergency Regulations.
Feb 13, 2021Kaieteur News – Man-of-the-match Gudakesh Motie captured 4 for 45, but it was the outstanding batsman-ship of Skipper Leon Johnson with a measured 102 not out, with help from Christopher...
Feb 13, 2021
Feb 13, 2021
Feb 13, 2021
Feb 13, 2021
Feb 13, 2021
Kaieteur News – What I describe below is not something that should surprise you. This is the nature of Guyanese. This... more
Kaieteur News – Referring to the attempts to rig the 2020 elections and the five-month electoral impasse, President... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Developing countries, including the member states of the Caribbean Community... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]