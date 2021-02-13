Latest update February 13th, 2021 12:59 AM

GCAA commends Eugene F. Correia International Airport for COVID-19 emergency regulations

Feb 13, 2021

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has commended the Eugene F. Correia International Airport for its effective implementation of health and safety procedures that are in compliance with the current COVID-19 Emergency Regulations.
This comes after an inspection was carried out in January by the GCAA, who is the regulatory body. The airport was also commended for its compliance with all national and regulatory COVID guidelines by the GCAA’s Manager (ag) Aviation Security, on behalf of the Director General, Egbert Fields.
It was stated that the inspection was carried out to ascertain the level the effective implementation of health and safety procedures in compliance with the COVID-19 Emergency Regulations.

