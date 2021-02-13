Body of minibus driver found in Linden Blue Lake

Kaieteur News – The search for 25-year-old Eusi Lindo, a minibus driver, last evening came to an end after his body was found in Blue Lake, Richmond Hill, Linden.

Lindo of Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara, has been missing since Thursday last.

According to a police report, Lindo, his girlfriend and a group of friends travelled to Linden on Thursday afternoon. The crew stopped at Blue Lake and then went for a swim.

Lindo’s girlfriend told the police that around 12:30 hrs. she and Lindo were in the water when she heard loud splashing coming from behind her.

The woman stated, that when she turned around she saw her boyfriend’s hand stretching out so she immediately grabbed onto his hand. The report stated that the woman said that unfortunately Lindo was pulling her down so she freed her hand and swam away.

According to the girlfriend, she then looked back and saw her boyfriend’s hand one last time before his body went under and never came back up.

An alarm was raised and the police were later summoned to the scene. A search party was launched but Lindo’s body was not found until 19:35hrs, last evening.