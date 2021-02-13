$1.9B estimated for fire service

Latest update February 13th, 2021 12:59 AM
Feb 13, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The government, in its annual budget presentation held yesterday at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, has estimated that the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) will need $1.9B to execute its plans for the year 2021.
According to Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni K. Singh, GFS will need that money for major inventions. One of those inventions, he said, is the relocation of the Central Fire Station located at the Stabroek Market.
The idea of decentralizing the central fire station was explained recently by Former Fire Chief, Retired, Marlon Gentle.
Gentle was at the time being interviewed by reporters at the scene of a fire on January 8, which gutted a section of the Fogarty’s building located on Water Street.
The now retired Fire Chief had told reporters that talks had been made with Home Affairs Minister, to have the Central Fire Station decentralized because of the heavy traffic congestion in the area.
Gentle made the comment after he lamented that it took the fire department eight minutes to respond to the fire at Fogarty’s, which is less than half a mile away from the Central Fire Station.
Apart from plans to relocate the fire station to improve response time, and efficiency, Singh added in his presentation that part of that money will be needed build a new fire Station in Eccles, East Bank Demerara.
GFS is also expected to procure six new fire tenders and two ambulances to complement its fleet this year.
